Andrew Szalay, 96, died on March 20 in Hackensack, N.J.
“Andy’s heartfelt passion, work ethics, and achievements changed many lives. At the age where most people are thinking of cruising into the sunset and retirement planning, Andy started Grow Co. and changed the world of nutrition. He was an innovator, inventor, pharmacist, scholar, artist, and true Renaissance man. He was inspired, as a university student at Szeged University in Hungry, by his professor Nobel Laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi. Ensuring optimal nutrient delivery, Andy invented cutting-edge food-grown nutrients, Re-Natured vitamins and minerals that mirror their nature-identical form.”—Cynthia Pileggi, friend and colleague
Most recent title: founder and board chairman, Grow Co.
Education: master of pharmacy, chemistry and pharmacy, Szeged University, 1943
Survivors: daughters, Martha and Kathy; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
