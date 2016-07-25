BASF, Linde wrap up carbon capture test

Chemical giant BASF and the industrial gases firm Linde have completed a pilot project at a Department of Energy facility in Wilsonville, Ala., aimed at improving the capture of carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants. The test combined an amine-based solvent from BASF with new carbon capture technology from Linde. Given their belief in the success of the project, the partners plan to begin larger-scale testing and explore commercial opportunities. They earlier conducted a similar test in Germany.
