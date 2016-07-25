Call for nominations for 2016 Richards Medal Award

The ACS Northeastern Section is soliciting nominations for the for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. The medal honors the U.S.’s first Chemistry Nobel Laureate and is awarded every two years.
Nomination packages, consisting of a brief (no more than five pages) curriculum vitae for the nominee, a clear and concise (no more than two pages) nomination letter that outlines the candidate’s “conspicuous achievements in chemistry,” and an optional one-page supporting letter, should be submitted electronically as a single pdf file to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org by Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/awards_richards-medal.html, or contact Jerry Jasinski at jjasinsk@keene.edu.
