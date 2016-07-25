Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Card game, infographics celebrate science

by Jeff Huber
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Labs battle for glory

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lab Wars
Lab Wars: Become a scientific kingpin.
The Lab Wars box and some of the game’s playing cards.
Credit: Lab Wars
Lab Wars: Become a scientific kingpin.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lab Wars
The Lab Wars box and some of the game’s playing cards.
Credit: Lab Wars

Wannabe athletes have fantasy sports to scratch their competitive itch on a make-believe playing field. Wannabe scientists will soon have Lab Wars.

Marketed as “the science-themed card game where you build up your lab and sabotage your competitors all for scientific glory,” Lab Wars puts participants smack-dab in the middle of the cutthroat, and sometimes morally ambiguous, world of scientific research. To play, participants control a research team and attempt to boost the team’s fame by collecting and playing cards representing both admirable and nefarious actions. On the admirable side, a player’s lab might publish a book of its studies. On the nefarious side, that same lab might conduct a heist and steal research secrets from a competitor. After several rounds of engaging in these activities, the player with the most renowned lab wins.

Lab Wars was designed for both scientists and nonscientists alike, says Caezar Al-Jassar, a postdoctoral fellow at the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology and one of the game’s creators. “For scientists, our main aim was to make them laugh but also give them a sense of real-world academic competition,” Al-Jassar tells Newscripts. “For nonscientists, we wanted to expose them to the exaggerated world of academia” while also teaching them about it in a fun way.

This approach has certainly sparked interest online. To pay for the game’s development, Al-Jassar and cocreator Kuly Heer, a Ph.D. psychologist, solicited financial support on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter. Their initial goal was around $6,500. In the end, they raised roughly $65,000.

Thanks to this support, Al-Jassar and Heer now have enough money to finalize Lab Wars’ artwork, manufacture the game, and ship it to customers. So it won’t be long before supporters of the Kickstarter campaign are playing Lab Wars and living out their scientific espionage fantasies. For those who missed out on the initial fund-raising, Lab Wars can still be preordered at the game’s website for $27.

The chemicals in all-natural foods

While scientists do battle with one another in Lab Wars, James Kennedy has been waging his own war, fighting against the public’s fear of chemicals, or chemophobia.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Kennedy
Kiwi: 3-Hydroxy-β-damascone never tasted so good.
An image of kiwi alongside a list of its chemical components.
Credit: James Kennedy
Kiwi: 3-Hydroxy-β-damascone never tasted so good.

To help his cause, the secondary school chemistry teacher from Melbourne, ­Australia, has released a series of 12 infographics depicting fruits and other all-natural foods alongside a list of their chemical components. These lists of “ingredients” are striking in that they are prodigiously long and contain names that might sound intimidating to a lay public unfamiliar with chemistry. For instance, an infographic for kiwi highlights some of the compounds behind the fruit’s flavoring, including 3-hydroxy-β-damascone, 4-vinylguaiacol, and 2,5-dimethyl-4-hydroxy-3(2H)-furanone.

Kennedy has posted his illustrations to his blog alongside ruminations about his crusade against chemophobia. “I want to erode the fear that many people have of ‘chemicals’ and demonstrate that nature evolves compounds, mechanisms, and structures far more complicated and unpredictable than anything we can produce in the lab,” he writes in one blog entry. Those are certainly words the Newscripts gang will be thinking about as we enjoy such summer delicacies as strawberries, blueberries, and peaches, all foods for which Kennedy has designed infographics.

Jeff Huber wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: Coke and cola: Soda’s chemical history
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clandestine chemistry and psychoactive drugs in film: Hamilton Morris talks about his career
Periodic graphics: How do evergreen trees stay green?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE