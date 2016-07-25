Celgene invests big in Jounce

Celgene will pay $225 million up front and make a $36 million equity investment to collaborate with Jounce Therapeutics, a three-year-old company focused on cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers. In return, Celgene will have options on Jounce’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, and up to four early-stage programs. Expected to soon enter clinical trials, JTX-2011 is an antibody that activates a T-cell surface protein believed to stimulate an anticancer immune response. Jounce could earn up to $2.3 billion in milestone payments across all the programs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter