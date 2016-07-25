Advertisement

People

Charles H. Braithwaite Jr.

by Linda Wang
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Charles H. Braithwaite Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of the Braithwaite family
Charles H. Braithwaite Jr., 95, died on Jan. 27 in Whittier, Calif.

“Charlie was a brilliant scientist, whose life was characterized by love, honor, and integrity. His career spanned 65 years, during which he founded his own chemical research laboratory, Cal-Colonial Chemsolve. He was awarded his first patent at age 23. Many more patents followed, covering a wide spectrum of inventions: fuel oils, resins, epoxies, and coatings. He began his career as a chemical engineer at Westinghouse Electric. Other positions followed: research chemist at Shell Oil, director of research at FMC Corp., and director of research and development at Productol. Most recently, he was a forensic consultant in cases involving organic chemistry, failure analysis, and hazardous waste.”—Charles H. Braithwaite III, son

Most recent title: founder and president, Cal-Colonial Chemsolve

Education: B.A., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1941; B.S.E., chemical engineering, University of Michigan, 1943; D.Sc., organic chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), 1949

Survivors: wife, Bernice; son, Charles; daughter, Betty Susan Artman; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

