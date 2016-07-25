Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA moving to reduce methane emissions

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Lincoln, Neb., drilled wells to capture gas from a municipal waste landfill.
A gas well in a Nebraska landfill.
Lincoln, Neb., drilled wells to capture gas from a municipal waste landfill.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, was the focus of two EPA actions last week. First, a final regulation from EPA will limit methane releases from landfills, which the agency says account for 20% of U.S. methane emissions and are the second-largest industrial source of the gas. The new regulation sets an emission standard tighter than the 20-year-old limit it replaces. More than 1,000 existing and planned landfills are affected, EPA says. About 70% of these facilities will have to collect and combust methane by 2025, when the regulation goes into effect. In a second action, EPA called for public comments on the use of innovative technologies to monitor, detect, and eliminate fugitive methane emissions at oil and natural gas drilling and processing operations. These facilities are the largest source of U.S. methane emissions. The request is part of a larger EPA effort to collect information on oil and gas drilling operations while the agency considers regulations for some 500,000 existing oil and gas wells.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE