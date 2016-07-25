Ford to mix drinking and driving

Ford Motor will soon start testing composites made from agave fibers in car parts such as wire harnesses and storage bins. Tequila maker Jose Cuervo will provide the material. Today, Cuervo extracts agave juice to make the distilled spirit, then uses fiber by-product for compost or hands it over to local artisans who make crafts out of it. Ford hopes that the fiber will allow it to use less petrochemical-derived polymer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter