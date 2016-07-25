HIST Award to Ursula Klein

Ursula Klein, a research scholar at the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science, is the recipient of the 2016 HIST Award, presented by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the history of chemistry. It consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $1,500 and will be presented at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter