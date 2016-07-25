Julius Lucks wins Young Investigator Award

Julius B. Lucks, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Cornell University, is the recipient of the 2016 ACS Synthetic Biology Young Investigator Award, presented by ACS Synthetic Biology.
The award recognizes the contributions of a scientist who has made a major impact on the field of synthetic biology early on in their career. It consists of an honorarium of $2,000, a plaque, and coverage of travel expenses to the Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design conference in Chicago, where Lucks presented his research on how RNAs fold and function in living organisms.
