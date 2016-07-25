Juno acquires RedoxTherapies

Juno Therapeutics has acquired RedoxTherapies for $10 million in cash and potential milestone payments. With the deal comes vipadenant, a small-molecule adenosine A2A receptor antagonist that has the potential to inhibit immunosuppressive pathways in cancer. Juno intends to test the molecule in combination with its engineered T-cell candidates. Only a few days before announcing the acquisition, Juno was allowed to restart a Phase II leukemia clinical trial of its lead product candidate, JCAR015. FDA had halted the trial when two patients died after the addition of another drug to the treatment regimen.
