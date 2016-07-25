Merck KGaA builds North American hub

Germany’s Merck is building a 2,600-m2 facility in Burlington, Mass., that will be the North American hub for its life sciences supplies and services business. About 850 Billerica, Mass.-based employees will relocate to the $115 million campus when it is completed in the second half of 2017. The facility will include a new customer collaboration laboratory, dubbed M Lab. Merck has been remodeling its biomanufacturing training centers into M Labs and opened the first one in Tokyo at the end of June.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter