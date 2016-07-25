Morley Medal to Claudia Turro

Claudia Turro, a professor of chemistry at Ohio State University, is the recipient of the 2016 Edward W. Morley Medal, presented by the ACS Cleveland Section.
The Morley Medal recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.
Turro’s research focuses on photoinduced processes of inorganic complexes crucial to solar energy conversion and photochemotherapy. In addition, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students at all levels. She received the medal during a conference and dinner at Case Western Reserve University on May 18.
