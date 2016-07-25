National Chemical Technician Award: call for nominations

Nominations are sought for the 2017 National Chemical Technician Award. Nominees must be currently employed as a chemical technician, and must have worked as a chemical technician for a minimum of five years. Nominees do not need to be an ACS member. Nomination packets must be received by the ACS Committee on Technician Affairs no later than Sept. 30. For more information or to nominate someone, visit www.acs.org/ncta. Send questions to cta@acs.org.
