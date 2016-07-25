Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Pnictogens make chain-link progress

Chemists string together four different group 15 elements in a molecule, and aim to get in all five elements if they can

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

One of the joys of inorganic chemistry is exploring the periodic table to see what new and interesting things can be done with the elements. For Alexander Hinz of Oxford University and Axel Schulz and Alexander Villinger of the University of Rostock, that joy comes from stringing together as many different elements in a periodic group as possible to form heterocyclic rings. The team was working toward making a ring containing four different pnictogens (group 15 elements, N to Bi), but they were unable to close the linear precursor. So the researchers have settled for now on reporting the acyclic compound, which includes an unprecedented Sb–N–As=P chain (Chem. Eur. J. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/chem.201601916). “To the best of our knowledge, our compound is the first acyclic molecular species featuring four different pnictogens in a chain,” Schulz tells C&EN. “In principle, it should also be possible to include bismuth, but that would be much more difficult.” On the periodic table, only groups 13 to 15 are likely to pull off the complete feat. So far, there are no examples from group 13 (B to Tl) with four or more elements. And although there are a few molecules containing various combinations of four group 14 elements (C to Pb), there is no species with all five.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE