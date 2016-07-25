Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Re: Work-life balance

July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Elizabeth Herndon, a geochemistry professor at Kent State University and elite runner, sparked discussion online with her Perspectives column on how to juggle a busy schedule (C&EN, July 4, page 30).
cenm.ag/jugglinglife

This is the best article about work-life balance I have read. Professor Herndon’s advice is sensible, practical, to the point, without the screaming or self-pitying often encountered in the pop culture.
Margaret M. Wu via C&EN’s website

This article provides great insight for new graduate students. However, in no way does this reflect the situation for nonacademic chemists who are confined to working hours on a regular schedule. In most cases, their management won’t even entertain a flexible work schedule despite the evidence that suggests greater employee productivity.
Britain Bruner via Facebook

I totally agree that setting boundaries around how you spend your time is vital, though letting go of others’ demands on your time is quite tricky.
Justin Weaver via Facebook

Corrections

July 11, page 30: C&EN’s cover story about OLED displays misquoted Janice DuFour, Universal Display’s vice president of technology commercialization. Speaking about the firm’s phosphorescent materials, she said: “One gram of our emitters may be used to make 3,000 phone displays.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Being outspoken about your accomplishments isn’t selfish; it’s smart
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catching up with old friends at conferences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Skype: The new phone interview

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE