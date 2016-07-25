Advertisement

People

Richard V. Cartwright

by Linda Wang
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Richard V. Cartwright
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Olan Mills Photography
Photo of Richard V. Cartwright.
Credit: Courtesy of Olan Mills Photography

Richard V. Cartwright, 74, died on Jan. 28 in Columbia, Md.

“Richard was a special mix of scientist and musician, having outstanding talent in both areas. Finishing first in his class at Carnegie Institute of Technology, he then obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from MIT. His technical research areas included defense-related and air-bag technologies, for which he received 11 patents. He was humble, kind, gracious, of strong faith, and soft-spoken. When he spoke, all would hear his wisdom and humor. In ministry, he served 17 churches in eight states, accompanying young children’s choirs to acclaimed, professional musicians. He was devoted to Sallie, his wife of 50 years, daughter Merrie, granddaughter Aurora, and son-in-law David.”—Bruce and Jacklyn Benner, friends

Most recent title: senior staff scientist/senior research engineer, Chemical Propulsion Information Analysis Center, Johns Hopkins University

Education: B.S., chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1963; Ph.D., physical organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1967

Survivors: wife, Sallie; daughter, Merrie; and a granddaughter

