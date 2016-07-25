Richard V. Cartwright, 74, died on Jan. 28 in Columbia, Md.
“Richard was a special mix of scientist and musician, having outstanding talent in both areas. Finishing first in his class at Carnegie Institute of Technology, he then obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from MIT. His technical research areas included defense-related and air-bag technologies, for which he received 11 patents. He was humble, kind, gracious, of strong faith, and soft-spoken. When he spoke, all would hear his wisdom and humor. In ministry, he served 17 churches in eight states, accompanying young children’s choirs to acclaimed, professional musicians. He was devoted to Sallie, his wife of 50 years, daughter Merrie, granddaughter Aurora, and son-in-law David.”—Bruce and Jacklyn Benner, friends
Most recent title: senior staff scientist/senior research engineer, Chemical Propulsion Information Analysis Center, Johns Hopkins University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1963; Ph.D., physical organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1967
Survivors: wife, Sallie; daughter, Merrie; and a granddaughter
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter