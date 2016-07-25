Advertisement

People

Sally Peters is Radding Award recipient

by Linda Wang
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Sally Peters
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Photo of Sally Peters.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

Sally Peters is the recipient of the 2016 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to longtime members who demonstrate leadership, service, and significant contributions to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry and to ACS through elected or appointed positions at local, district, and national levels.

Peters is retired from the Information Center at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, where she did literature and patent searching.

Her service to the national ACS includes more than 20 years as a counselor. During that time, she served on several committees including Meetings & Expositions, Local Section Activities, and Community Activities. She has chaired the Santa Clara Valley Section as well as the committee that oversees the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad. Through her efforts, the Meetings & Expositions Committee decided to take the national meeting to Indianapolis in 2013.

Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

