Walmart identifies high-priority chemicals

Walmart has disclosed a list of eight high-priority chemicals that it earlier asked its suppliers to eliminate from the household and personal care products the big-box store sells. The chemicals are butylparaben, propylparaben, dibutyl phthalate, diethyl phthalate, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, toluene, and triclosan. In April, Walmart said it has achieved a 95% reduction, by volume, in use of these chemicals since 2013. Use of a broader list of priority chemicals decreased by 45%, the firm says.
