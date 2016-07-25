Young Innovator Award to Dan Huh

Dongeun (Dan) Huh, assistant professor and Wilf Family Term Endowed Chair in the department of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania, is the recipient of the Analytical Chemistry 2016 Young Innovator Award.
The award, sponsored by Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society, recognizes the contributions of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career.
Huh’s research focuses on developing microengineered models of human anatomy and physiology for a wide range of biomedical applications. He will receive the award during μTAS (MicroTAS) 2016 in Dublin, in October.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter