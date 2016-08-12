Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

252nd ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 21–25

by Alexandra Taylor
August 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

A photo of a statue in downtown Philadelphia.
Credit: F11Photo/Shutterstock
Philadelphia

“Chemistry of the People, by the People, for the People” will be the theme in Philadelphia this August. A plenary session on that topic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 6 PM and will feature Willie May of the National Institute of Standards & Technology; Kimberly Prather of the University of California, San Diego; and Rolf Halden of Arizona State University. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Science & Human Rights” and “Chemistry in the U.S. & China: Current & Future States of Shared Scientific Interests & Opportunities for Cooperation.”

To download a pdf of the final program for the fall 2016 ACS National Meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 21–25, visit http://cenm.ag/pa2016.

ACS President Donna Nelson will host 27 technical divisions and five committees in original programming over 860 half-day oral sessions and 145 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 9,000 papers and nearly 2,800 posters will be presented at the meeting.

Nelson will sponsor several presidential events related to the meeting theme. A symposium to honor the 2016 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards will be held the morning of Sunday, Aug. 21. On Monday, Aug. 22, “Fracking: Economics vs. Environment” will explore the implications of hydraulic fracturing. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/philadelphia2016.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, and lab equipment in more than 300 booths.

Philadelphia offers a wealth of historic and cultural sites and activities. Stop by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and run up the Rocky Steps, explore offbeat medical marvels at the Mütter Museum, stroll through a maze of mosaics in Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, or take a step back in time at Independence National Historical Park.

To download a pdf of the final program for the fall 2016 ACS National Meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 21–25, visit http://cenm.ag/pa2016.

www.acs.org/philadelphia2016

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
253rd ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
252nd ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE