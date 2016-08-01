Advertisement

August 1, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 31

Urine, sweat, and lotions all react with treated pool water to form chemical by-products, but the jury’s still out on whether those by-products are harmful to your health

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 31
Water

The chemical reactions taking place in your swimming pool

Urine, sweat, and lotions all react with treated pool water to form chemical by-products, but the jury’s still out on whether those by-products are harmful to your health

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in Philly

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

252nd ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 21–25

  • Polymers

    New materials take a bite out of tooth decay

    Mercury and gold give way to polymer composites, alternative cavity treatments, and new tooth replacement materials

  • Business

    A biotech hub grows in Doylestown

    Pennsylvania center thrives on local talent but struggles to accommodate demand

  • Business

    Tesla spurs demand for lithium chemicals

    Albemarle, FMC, and others to boost output of lightest metal

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Stay weird, gallium

Researchers create gallium nanoparticles with solid cores and liquid shells

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Monsters caught on smartphones; sheepish photographers

 

