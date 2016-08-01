Astellas boosts Cytokinetics pact

The Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma has expanded its collaboration with Cytokinetics, a biotech firm focused on muscle activators. Astellas will pay $65 million for an option to commercialize tirasemtiv, a skeletal muscle activator now in a Phase III clinical trial as an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment. The Japanese firm will also put up $30 million to fund development of Cytokinetics’ CK-2127107 for ALS. Astellas had already licensed the compound for other muscle diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter