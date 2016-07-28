Brazil proposes new policy for chemicals

Brazil has proposed requiring registration, evaluation, and control of commercial chemicals made or imported in the country.
The country currently regulates pesticides, cleaning and disinfecting products, food additives, drugs, and cosmetics. But Brazil’s Environment Ministry estimates that 10,000 to 15,000 commercial chemicals are on the market in Brazil, free of government requirements.
Newly proposed legislation is intended to reduce human health and environmental impacts from production, importation, and use of commercial substances in Brazil.
The bill would require commercial substances that are produced or imported in Brazil, in amounts of at least 1 metric ton per year, to be placed on a National Register of Industrial Chemicals. Information required for registration would include the identity of the entities producing or importing the substance, Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number, annual quantity of production or importation, uses of the chemical, and information about environmental and health hazards.
Metals, minerals, pesticides, and radioactive substances would be exempt from the registration requirements.
Drafted by the National Commission on Chemical Safety and proposed by the Environment Ministry, the legislation is undergoing public consultation. The draft legislation will be sent to Brazil’s Congress by the end of this year.
