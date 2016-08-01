Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mitsubishi Chemical will sell its Chinese purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant to Union King Holdings and its Indian PTA plant to Chatterjee Management Co. Combined annual sales of the businesses exceed $1 billion. The Japanese firm will keep PTA plants in Indonesia and South Korea.

Sumitomo Chemical will build a 3,000-metric-ton-per-year polyethersulfone plant in Chiba, Japan, the company’s second such facility at the site. Polyethersulfone is a high-end engineering plastic used in applications such as carbon fiber-epoxy airplane parts.

DyStar, a dyes producer, will build a 3,000-m2 R&D center at its site in Nanjing, China. Expected to open in March 2017, the facility will study new molecules and develop chemicals for use in textiles and other industries.

Dow Chemical researcher Abhishek Roy will receive the Society of Chemical Industry, America Section, Gordon E. Moore Medal in Philadelphia on Sept. 16. The medal, which recognizes young innovators, goes to Roy as the primary inventor of energy-saving Filmtec Eco reverse-osmosis membranes for water purification.

Just Biotherapeutics has completed a $14 million Series A2 funding round led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and including Merck & Co., Lilly Asia Ventures, and Arch Venture Partners. Founded in 2014, Just seeks to lower the cost of biologic drug production.

X-Chem and AbbVie have teamed up to use X-Chem’s DNA-encoded library, which includes more than 120 billion compounds, to find drug candidates against oncology and immunology targets. AbbVie is the latest partner for X-Chem, which was formed in 2009 by former executives of Praecis Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer has prevailed in its bid to acquire Bind Therapeutics, agreeing to pay $40 million in a court-authorized auction. Bind, a drug development company focused on cancer, filed for bankruptcy in May.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products
JSR continues push into contract research
More Moves From China’s WuXi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE