Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Change can be good for your career

by Brought to you by the ACS Career Navigator
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Don’t be a fish out of water. Look for positive change in your career.
A photo showing a goldfish jumping from a small bowl into a larger bowl.
Credit: Shutterstock
Don’t be a fish out of water. Look for positive change in your career.

We all know that the only constant is change. With today’s fast-paced world, things are changing around you all the time. Change is scary for most people, but change allows for growth. By finding ways to control the extent and direction of the changes, you can take control of your career and move it in the direction of your choosing.

Do the same thing in a new way. Small changes are the easiest to make, but they can be the hardest to identify. Often, we develop a habit and then convince ourselves that there is no other way that task can be done. But as technology and corporate needs change, new and better methods may arise. Can you pick a procedure or task that has become routine and pretend you are doing it for the first time? How would you do it if you just started today? Taking what you know now, can you design a better process?

Do the same thing in the same place. In addition to doing the same thing differently, you can also do new things. You should always be on the lookout for things that need to be done that fall outside of your traditional duties and see if you can give them a try. By taking on additional responsibilities, you not only make yourself more valuable to your current employer, but you also learn what you really like to do and what you are good at. If you are enjoying what you’re doing, those initially peripheral activities may become your main focus.

Do the same thing in a new place. Maybe you love what you do and have gotten very good at it, but you’re dissatisfied with certain aspects of it, such as the location, specific coworkers, or the corporate culture. If that’s the case, you could consider changing not what you are doing, but where you are doing it. Sell your expertise to a new employer, and bring both your knowledge and a fresh set of eyes to a new workplace.

Change everything. Sometimes small changes aren’t enough. Maybe you’re getting ready to retire as a chemist and start a second career as a woodworker. If you’re doing it more for the activity and socialization than for income, then a second career might be a great way to remain useful, active, and engaged. Starting this business on the side while still employed elsewhere can be a great way to test it out before committing too many resources.

You make the change, or change may be thrust upon you. Change is going to happen, whether you want it or not. By looking for opportunities, and making the changes you want, you can put your energy to good use. Learning what you enjoy and what you are good at—and growing your skills—is always better than worrying about what is going to happen. Your career is a marathon, not a sprint, and as long as you’re moving, you will get there eventually.

Get involved in the discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimize your schedule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Take time and take charge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moving on up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE