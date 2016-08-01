Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemical safety: peroxide formation in 2-propanol

August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CORRECTION: On Aug. 16, 2016, the word “isopropanol” was replaced with “2-propanol” in this letter because “isopropanol” incorrectly combines two different alcohol naming conventions.

Two years ago we experienced an explosion in our lab at the end of 2-propanol distillation. Luckily, it was a small-scale distillation. To elucidate what happened, we prepared several samples of 2-propanol and kept them on a shelf away from direct sunlight at room temperature.

We filled transparent glass bottles, tinted glass bottles, and polyethylene bottles 75% full with high-purity commercial 2-propanol. We prepared additional transparent glass bottles with the following:

a) 97% 2-propanol and 3% deionized water.

b) 2-propanol refluxed for 1.5 hours with magnesium chips and a small amount of iodine, followed by distillation; the first 10% of distillate was discarded.

c) 2-propanol from sample (b) after additional distillation; fresh 0.3-nm molecular sieves were added to the final sample to 20% by volume.

We replaced the air above the 2-propanol every two months by flashing the interior of the bottles with an airstream. After 24 months, we tested the content of all containers for peroxides using the standard iodide method (ASTM International 2008, DOI: 10.1520/e0298-08).

We found peroxides only in sample (b), which had a peroxide concentration of approximately 0.004 mol/L. We suggest that diisopropyl ether, a well-known peroxidizable substance, formed during refluxing of 2-propanol with magnesium. Diisopropyl ether boils at 69 °C, which is 14 °C lower than the boiling point of 2-propanol, and should be removed by distillation. Our results indicate that the first distillation performed without a Vigreux column was not sufficient [sample (b)], while an additional second distillation led to complete removal of all of the formed peroxidizable substance [sample (c)].

Prior to this incident, we were not aware that primary and secondary alcohols are peroxidizable. We hope this report is a reminder to the chemistry community that they are and that distillation procedures should take the hazard into account. For more information, see the 7th edition of “Bretherick’s Handbook of Reactive Chemical Hazards”; Chem. Health Saf. 2001, DOI: 10.1016/s1074-9098(01)00247-7; and J. Chem. Educ. 1988, DOI: 10.1021/ed065pa226.

Svetlana N. Kholuiskaya and Alexei Y. Metlin
N. N. Semenov Institute of Chemical Physics
Moscow

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical Safety: Explosion hazard in synthesis of azidotrimethylsilane
Safety Alert: Explosion During Prep Of (C6F5)PH2
Chemical Safety: Dimethyl Sulfoxide Overpressurization Hazard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE