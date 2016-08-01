Electric plane glides to a finish

The Solar Impulse 2, an airplane powered solely by photovoltaic panels, has completed the 17th and final leg of its 43,000-km trip around the world, landing in Abu Dhabi on July 26. The journey, which began from the Persian Gulf city in March 2015, took 23 days of actual flight time but was punctuated by an eight-month delay in Hawaii because of overheated batteries. Built with lightweight materials from Covestro and Solvay, the plane stored energy in lithium-ion batteries, allowing it to complete long hops over several days and nights.
