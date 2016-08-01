Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Engineered enzyme delivers branched tryptophans

Directed evolution produces a biocatalyst to build β-branched tryptophan analogs in one step

by Louisa Dalton, special to C&EN
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme showing the creation of β-methyltryptophan from indole and threonine.
An engineered subunit of tryptophan synthase catalyzes the creation of β-methyltryptophan from indole and threonine in one step.

Dressing up amino acids by adding new substituent groups to them can introduce novel catalytic and medicinal properties. Adding a methyl group to tryptophan’s β carbon, however, has proven difficult and inefficient. A research team has now used directed evolution to produce an enzyme that catalyzes the synthesis of β-methyltryptophan analogs in just one step (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b04836). Andrew R. Buller, Frances H. Arnold, and colleagues at California Institute of Technology discovered that a subunit of tryptophan synthase can construct β-methyltryptophan from indole and the amino acid threonine, but the activity was weak. So they randomly mutated the enzyme, looked for mutants with increased production of β-methyltryptophan, and then recombined genes coding for the most active variants. The researchers ended up with an enzyme that had eight mutations and was 1,000 times as active in making β-methyltryptophan as the natural tryptophan synthase. Incorporating substituted indoles led to a whole family of β-branched tryptophans.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE