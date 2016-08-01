GSK to invest in three U.K. facilities

Britain’s decision to exit the European Union isn’t stopping GlaxoSmithKline from deciding to invest more than $350 million at three of its U.K. sites to boost production of new respiratory therapies and biologic medicines. GSK, which employs about 6,000 at nine U.K. manufacturing locations, will expand in Barnard Castle in County Durham, England; Montrose in Angus, Scotland; and Ware in Hertfordshire, England. The company says most of the products will be exported around the world.
