J&J opiates unit goes to SK Capital

SK Capital has acquired Noramco and Tasmanian Alkaloids and named Matthew Martin, previously the firms’ general manager, as the two firms’ CEO. SK Capital, a private investment firm, bought the companies from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals division. Noramco is an opiates manufacturer, and Tasmanian Alkaloids is its raw materials subsidiary. The businesses, which include plants in Wilmington, Del., and Westbury, Australia, are reported to be valued at some $800 million.
