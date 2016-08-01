Advertisement

People

Jerome Polatnick

by Linda Wang
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lois Polatnick
Polatnik
Photo of Jerome Polatnik.
Credit: Courtesy of Lois Polatnick
Polatnik

Jerome Polatnick, 93, died on June 20 in Tamarac, Fla.

“The son of Russian Polish immigrants, Jerry grew up in New York City and remembered selling ices on the Coney Island boardwalk. He married Selma Amster shortly after meeting her, staying together for the rest of her life and raising their family in rural eastern Long Island. He enjoyed extensive family cross-country camping trips, foraging for local seafood, softball games with his daughters, and world travel with Selma. His professional articles have been cited more than 1,000 times and remain relevant; his oldest grandson’s wife found his seminal articles on foot-and-mouth disease among her required veterinary reading.”—Lois Polatnick, daughter

Most recent affiliation: Plum Island Animal Disease Center, Orient Point, N.Y.

Education: B.S., biochemistry, City College of New York, 1949; Ph.D. biochemistry, Columbia University, 1954

Survivors: daughters, Lois, Barbara, and Judith; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

