People

Justine Roth

by Linda Wang
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Justine Roth, 46, died on July 18 in Baltimore.

“Justine Roth was a brilliant young scientist who brought her intense passion and intelligence to any problem that she tackled. She had a remarkable ability to span enzymology, mechanistic inorganic chemistry, and computational chemistry to reach important conclusions. Her independent career focused on the use of oxygen kinetic isotope effects to derive detailed insights about biochemical and chemical processes involving dioxygen (O2). Her lab provided important insights into the workings of radical enzymes such as cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), as well as how molecular inorganic complexes oxidize water to O2. She possessed that spirit of ‘needing to know,’ always going the next step to unravel the puzzle in front of her. In an age where basic science has to compete with translational studies for resources and appreciation, she was a very bright light.”—James Mayer and Judith Klinman, former Ph.D. and postdoc advisers

Most recent title: associate professor of chemistry, Johns Hopkins University

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Florida, 1994; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Washington, 2000

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

