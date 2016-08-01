Advertisement

People

Kimberly A. Opperman Pacheco

by Linda Wang
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Northern Colorado
Photo of Kimberly A. Opperman Pacheco.
Credit: University of Northern Colorado

Kimberly A. Opperman Pacheco, 50, died on May 25 in Loveland, Colo.

“Kim was actively involved in the ACS Colorado Local Section, the Division of Chemical Education, the Local Section Activities Committee, the Divisional Activities Committee, and the Rocky Mountain Regional Meetings. Kim was a devoted mother, wife, researcher, and educator. She lived her life boldly as an avid gardener, runner, outdoorsman, rock climber, certified Master Scuba Diver, and chemistry professor. She was conscientious, caring, compassionate, and had a knack for helping others get the job done. She continually helped others grow even in the midst of a nine-year battle with cancer. She loved chemistry and delighted in showing others the beauty of this fascinating field.”—Jetty Duffy-Matzner, colleague and friend

Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, University of Northern Colorado

Education: B.S., chemistry and biology, Furman University, 1988; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1994

Survivors: husband, Charles, and son, Caleb

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

