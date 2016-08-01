Kimberly A. Opperman Pacheco, 50, died on May 25 in Loveland, Colo.
“Kim was actively involved in the ACS Colorado Local Section, the Division of Chemical Education, the Local Section Activities Committee, the Divisional Activities Committee, and the Rocky Mountain Regional Meetings. Kim was a devoted mother, wife, researcher, and educator. She lived her life boldly as an avid gardener, runner, outdoorsman, rock climber, certified Master Scuba Diver, and chemistry professor. She was conscientious, caring, compassionate, and had a knack for helping others get the job done. She continually helped others grow even in the midst of a nine-year battle with cancer. She loved chemistry and delighted in showing others the beauty of this fascinating field.”—Jetty Duffy-Matzner, colleague and friend
Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, University of Northern Colorado
Education: B.S., chemistry and biology, Furman University, 1988; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1994
Survivors: husband, Charles, and son, Caleb
