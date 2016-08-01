LG Chem invests in elastomers

LG Chem will spend $350 million to build an elastomers plant at its site in Daesan, South Korea. The facility will more than triple LG’s capacity for ethylene-1-octene and ethylene-1-butene copolymers to 290,000 metric tons per year. Scheduled to come on-line in 2018, the plant will use metallocene catalyst technology. LG says the expansion will put it in more direct competition with industry leaders Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil Chemical.
