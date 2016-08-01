Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

New world champion base is crowned

o-Diethynylbenzene dianion has the highest gas-phase proton affinity of any molecule prepared to date

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

By preparing the o-diethynylbenzene dianion in a gas-phase experiment, a research team in Australia has set a record for the world’s strongest chemical base—a record the researchers suggest may be difficult to ever break (Chem. Sci. 2016, DOI: 10.1039/c6sc01726f). When it comes to strong acids and bases, sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide typically come to mind. These substances are certainly strong and corrosive, Berwyck Poad of Queensland University of Technology and coworkers note. But as the researchers explain, acid and base strengths are typically measured by a molecule’s proton affinity, which is the amount of energy given off when a molecule binds a hydrogen ion. By this measure, a hydroxide anion has the largest proton affinity in aqueous solution at 1,633 kJ/mol. But in the gas phase, the strongest base until now was the lithium monoxide anion, with a proton affinity of 1,782 kJ/mol. To make the new record holder, Poad and coworkers first used a computational model to search for multiply charged anions as the strongest possible bases that might be stable enough to prepare. With diethynylbenzene dianions identified as a target, the researchers developed a process to make them by sequentially ionizing dicarboxylic acid precursors in a mass spectrometer. They show that the o-diethynylbenzene isomer is the strongest, with a proton affinity of 1,843 kJ/mol, which is enough to deprotonate benzene in the gas phase, and likely any other challenger.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE