Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Parking droplets on plastic pillars offers a new twist on microwell plates

Relying on evaporation to mix droplets could offer advantages over microplates used for high-throughput screening and bioassays

by Melissa Pandika, special to C&EN
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pipetting tiny droplets on top of microscale plastic pillars could offer an advantage over microwell plates for carrying out diagnostic assays (Anal. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.6b01657). Mixing and sample evaporation are potential problems when working with microliter volumes of samples in microplates. So researchers led by Jose L. Garcia-Cordero of National Polytechnic Institute, in Monterrey, Mexico, designed an alternative approach that exploits rather than prevents evaporation. Evaporation can cause surface tension differences in a droplet that spur Marangoni currents, which result from liquid flowing to areas of higher surface tension. The team used a milling machine to fashion 800-µm-diameter, 1-mm-tall pillars on an acrylic plate. The researchers then conducted a colorimetric assay by pipetting an enzyme solution onto the top of a pillar and letting it evaporate to concentrate it before adding a glucose solution. When the enzymes acted on the glucose, the sugar underwent a set of reactions to form a colored product. The team monitored reactions in both high and low humidity for 20 minutes, taking photographs at intervals. At high humidity, the droplets on the pillars didn’t evaporate or substantially change color, suggesting that evaporation provides the mixing necessary for the reaction to occur. But as the droplets evaporated at low humidity, their color changed.

A series of images shows a chemical reaction taking place in a tiny liquid droplet.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Researchers pipette an enzyme solution (top, blue) onto a plastic pillar and allow it to concentrate via evaporation. Then they add a sample solution (yellow). Evaporation-driven currents mix the sample, promoting a reaction and producing a color change.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For a new twist on a common lab tool, evaporation is friend, not foe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-fat chocolate could be a zap away
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Penciling In Reagents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE