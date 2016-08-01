Powering nuclear power

Jeff Johnson ends his article on the decommissioning of California’s last nuclear power plant, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, with the following statement: “Nuclear power is carbon-free when generating electricity; however, it demands significant electricity, carbon-free or otherwise, when enriching uranium for fuel” (C&EN, June 27, page 15). This is true enough, and the energy required for uranium enrichment must be included in the energy budget for the life cycle of a nuclear power plant.
However, it is scarcely something unique to nuclear power. The corresponding energy cost of a solar electric plant would be the energy expended in the production of the solar cells used by the plant.
Evan Appelman
State College, Pa.
