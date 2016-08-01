Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Thioimidates for fast and selective polymerizations

Organocatalysts provide more versatile approach for ring-opening polymerization of lactones and carbonates

by Stu Borman
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Thioimidates and an alcohol initiator promote ring-opening polymerization of lactones (shown here) and carbonates.
Reaction scheme shows a catalytic ring-opening polymerization of a lactone.
Thioimidates and an alcohol initiator promote ring-opening polymerization of lactones (shown here) and carbonates.

Researchers have found a new family of organocatalysts that promote rapid and highly selective ring-opening polymerizations of lactones and carbonates. Previous organocatalysts for ring-opening polymerization have been either fast or selective, but not both, according to Robert M. Waymouth and coworkers at Stanford University and IBM’s Almaden Research Center, who developed the new reaction (Nat. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2574). The anionic thioimidate catalysts are generated by using an alkoxide to deprotonate a thiourea. Waymouth and coworkers note that the catalysts are bifunctional—they simultaneously activate the lactone or carbonate monomer and the growing polymer chain end. This mechanism accounts for the reaction’s high selectivity for chain formation, which leads to well-defined polymer structures with high melting points and narrow molecular weight distributions. Waymouth says the team is using the catalysts to generate oligomers for biomedical applications, and he speculates that similar bifunctional anionic catalysts might prove useful for other types of reactions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful pairing spurs Lewis acids into action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral tertiary alcohols forged with copper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Visible light switches on organocatalyzed polymerization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE