Thomas Swan links with graphene center

The British specialty chemical company Thomas Swan & Co. has joined the U.K.’s National Graphene Institute in a partnership to commercialize graphene and other two-dimensional materials. Thomas Swan says it will contribute materials to support both early-stage research and scale-up of new technologies at the institute. The company started making graphene in 2014 and 2-D boron nitride, which it calls the first noncarbon 2-D product, earlier this year.
