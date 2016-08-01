Vivian K. Walworth, 94, died on March 29 in Concord, Mass.
“Vivian was an amazing person and fully engaged until the end. I worked with her closely on the Edwin Land National Historic Chemical Landmark, dedicated at last year’s Boston ACS national meeting. It was a labor of love for her to get this recognition for her longtime mentor and friend. As the events surrounding the dedication unfolded, her smile became larger and larger. I was very pleased that she was able to experience this achievement. The dedication was one of the last of Vivian’s lifetime of achievements.”—Michael P. Filosa, colleague and friend
Most recent title: chief technology officer, StereoJet Inc.
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Michigan, 1942
Survivors: daughters, Janis and Irene; sons, Alan, Roger, and James; and four grandchildren
