Your guide to the ACS national meeting in Philly

There are plenty of things walkable from the convention center.
Fire up your Pokémon Go.
1. Pennsylvania Convention Center: Your chemventure starts here.
2. Reading Terminal Market: Feed your face here. And don’t forget to try some Pennsylvania Dutch treats. Scrapple, anyone?
3. City Hall: Sitting atop this fine building is an 11-meter-tall bronze statue of William Penn, founder of “Penn’s Woods,” aka Pennsylvania.
4. Love Statue: The iconic sculpture has temporarily moved across the street while LOVE Park gets an overhaul. Selfie detour.
5. Comcast Center: Take a stroll through the lobby, which boasts a 195 sq-meter video wall.
6. Rittenhouse Square: Shop your heart out.
7. Franklin Institute: Climb inside a two-story-tall brain circuit and learn about “The Science Behind Pixar.”
8. Le Meridien Philadelphia (hotel)
9. Philadelphia Downtown Courtyard by Marriott (hotel)
10. Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia City Center (hotel)
11. Liberty Bell: Ding-dong. You can call on the cracked icon here.
12. Independence Hall: This is where it all began … and where “Give me your John Hancock” became a thing.
Here are some of their favs.
We hear you. The session possibilities are endless.
We’ve whittled them down for you.
Monday AM
We’re unveiling this year’s class of rising stars in chemistry. Catch ‘em here before they get too famous.
Mobilizing Chemistry Expertise to Solve Humanitarian Problems
Sunday all day
Chemists Without Borders is bringing together scientists working to solve global problems. Stick around to learn what you can do.
Chemistry in America 1676–1876
Monday all day
We’re told this session will begin with an hour-long, costumed play about early chemistry at Harvard and Yale. Need we say more?
Kavli Symposium on Chemical Neurotransmission: What Are We Thinking?
Monday PM
Come to learn about chemical tools for mapping the brain. Stay for the rainbow-colored neurons firing in real time.
Chemistry, Safety & Technology of GMO Foods
Tuesday &Wednesday all day
Got questions about GMOs? Scientists of all stripes will answer them here by examining many aspects of this hot-button issue.
Controlling Zika Vector Mosquitoes
Wednesday all day
Chemists have joined the fight against the virus. Learn about their battle strategies.
Catalysis in Automotive Emission Control
Tuesday all day
Vroom vroom. Gear yourself up for this session on ways to clean up vehicle exhaust.
