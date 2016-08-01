Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in Philly

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Must-see presenters

* = Kavli speaker; ** = Plenary speaker
Click any speaker or symposium below to pull up a page with talk times and locations. You can even add them to your itinerary. For a downloadable PDF of our entire guide to what’s hot in Philly, click here. To get ACS’s complete national meeting app click here.

 
Andy Brunning
[+]Enlarge
Popular blogger will share the secret to making a good chemistry infographic
Popular blogger will share the secret to making a good chemistry infographic
Amy Cannon
[+]Enlarge
Green chemistry education advocate, Beyond Benign Foundation
Green chemistry education advocate, Beyond Benign Foundation
Robert Cassell
[+]Enlarge
Founder of the nearby New Liberty Distillery will give a taste of the chemistry behind his spirits
Founder of the nearby New Liberty Distillery will give a taste of the chemistry behind his spirits
Sheila David
[+]Enlarge
DNA repair dynamo, UC Davis



DNA repair dynamo, UC Davis



Andrew Dove
[+]Enlarge
Using click chemistry to make slick materials, U of Warwick
Using click chemistry to make slick materials, U of Warwick
Eilaf Egap
[+]Enlarge
Bending polymers to her will to make semiconducting devices, Emory
Bending polymers to her will to make semiconducting devices, Emory
Omar Farha*
[+]Enlarge
His metal-organic framework compounds fight chemical weapons by day … and night, Northwestern
His metal-organic framework compounds fight chemical weapons by day … and night, Northwestern
Anne-Laure Grillot
[+]Enlarge
She’ll tell the origin story of telaprevir, an antiviral that fights hepatitis C, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

She’ll tell the origin story of telaprevir, an antiviral that fights hepatitis C, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Taekjip Ha
[+]Enlarge
Playing tug-of-war with cell receptors, Johns Hopkins U
Playing tug-of-war with cell receptors, Johns Hopkins U
Rolf Halden**
[+]Enlarge
Sustainable chemistry superstar, Arizona State U
Sustainable chemistry superstar, Arizona State U
Bryana Henderson
[+]Enlarge
Comet chemistry buff, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab at Caltech
Comet chemistry buff, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab at Caltech
Toshiko Ichiye
[+]Enlarge
Putting the squeeze on enzymes to see what makes them tick, Georgetown U

Putting the squeeze on enzymes to see what makes them tick, Georgetown U

Robin Macaluso
[+]Enlarge
UT Arlington inorganicker will share tales of making nifty solid-state materials
UT Arlington inorganicker will share tales of making nifty solid-state materials
Robert Margolskee
[+]Enlarge
Sweet! He’ll explain how your taste cells detect sugars and noncaloric sweeteners differently, Monell Chemical Senses Center
Sweet! He’ll explain how your taste cells detect sugars and noncaloric sweeteners differently, Monell Chemical Senses Center
Joseph Martinelli
[+]Enlarge
Safely using oxygen to carry out oxidation reactions in flow reactors, Eli Lilly & Co.
Safely using oxygen to carry out oxidation reactions in flow reactors, Eli Lilly & Co.
Willie May**
[+]Enlarge
National Institute of Standards & Technology director will make a case for better and better analytical measurements


National Institute of Standards & Technology director will make a case for better and better analytical measurements


Chad Mirkin*
[+]Enlarge
Nanotech magnate, Northwestern
Nanotech magnate, Northwestern
Kimberly Prather**
[+]Enlarge
Atmospheric chemistry ace, UC San Diego
Atmospheric chemistry ace, UC San Diego
Albert Robichaud
[+]Enlarge
Sage Therapeutics CSO will unveil a potential antiseizure treatment
Sage Therapeutics CSO will unveil a potential antiseizure treatment
Bozhi Tian
[+]Enlarge
U of Chicago chemist interfaces silicon materials with tissue … to create cyborgs. Just kidding. We think.
U of Chicago chemist interfaces silicon materials with tissue … to create cyborgs. Just kidding. We think.

 

 

 

Getting your bearings

There are plenty of things walkable from the convention center.
Fire up your Pokémon Go.

 

1. Pennsylvania Convention Center: Your chemventure starts here.

2. Reading Terminal Market: Feed your face here. And don’t forget to try some Pennsylvania Dutch treats. Scrapple, anyone?

3. City Hall: Sitting atop this fine building is an 11-meter-tall bronze statue of William Penn, founder of “Penn’s Woods,” aka Pennsylvania.

4. Love Statue: The iconic sculpture has temporarily moved across the street while LOVE Park gets an overhaul. Selfie detour.

5. Comcast Center: Take a stroll through the lobby, which boasts a 195 sq-meter video wall.

6. Rittenhouse Square: Shop your heart out.

7. Franklin Institute: Climb inside a two-story-tall brain circuit and learn about “The Science Behind Pixar.”

8. Le Meridien Philadelphia (hotel)

9. Philadelphia Downtown Courtyard by Marriott (hotel)

10. Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia City Center (hotel)

11. Liberty Bell: Ding-dong. You can call on the cracked icon here.

12. Independence Hall: This is where it all began … and where “Give me your John Hancock” became a thing.

We asked readers on Twitter what to do and see in Philly.

Here are some of their favs.

Editor’s note: The Mütter Museum is a medical museum housing a mummified “Soap Lady” and slices of Albert Einstein’s brain, among other oddities. We recommend holding off on the cheesesteak until AFTER you visit.
Editor’s note: We agree. Check out the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s current exhibit “Science at Play,” displaying more than 250 chemistry sets and toys.
Editor’s note: We will refrain from giving our two cents on this one and further fanning the flames of rivalry among cheesesteak establishments in this fine city. Just have one. Somewhere.
Editor’s note: We’ll just add that the giant ice cream sundaes at Franklin Fountain are divine, too.

 

Symposia you shouldn’t miss

We hear you. The session possibilities are endless.
We’ve whittled them down for you.

2016 C&EN Talented 12

Monday AM

We’re unveiling this year’s class of rising stars in chemistry. Catch ‘em here before they get too famous.

Mobilizing Chemistry Expertise to Solve Humanitarian Problems

Sunday all day

Chemists Without Borders is bringing together scientists working to solve global problems. Stick around to learn what you can do.

Chemistry in America 1676–1876

Monday all day

We’re told this session will begin with an hour-long, costumed play about early chemistry at Harvard and Yale. Need we say more?

Kavli Symposium on Chemical Neurotransmission: What Are We Thinking?

Monday PM

Come to learn about chemical tools for mapping the brain. Stay for the rainbow-colored neurons firing in real time.

Chemistry, Safety & Technology of GMO Foods

Tuesday &Wednesday all day

Got questions about GMOs? Scientists of all stripes will answer them here by examining many aspects of this hot-button issue.

Controlling Zika Vector Mosquitoes

Wednesday all day

Chemists have joined the fight against the virus. Learn about their battle strategies.

Catalysis in Automotive Emission Control

Tuesday all day

Vroom vroom. Gear yourself up for this session on ways to clean up vehicle exhaust.

2016 C&EN Talented 12

Monday AM

We’re unveiling this year’s class of rising stars in chemistry. Catch ‘em here before they get too famous.

Mobilizing Chemistry Expertise to Solve Humanitarian Problems

Sunday all day

Chemists Without Borders is bringing together scientists working to solve global problems. Stick around to learn what you can do.

Chemistry in America 1676–1876

Monday all day

We’re told this session will begin with an hour-long, costumed play about early chemistry at Harvard and Yale. Need we say more?

Kavli Symposium on Chemical Neurotransmission: What Are We Thinking?

Monday PM

Come to learn about chemical tools for mapping the brain. Stay for the rainbow-colored neurons firing in real time.

Chemistry, Safety & Technology of GMO Foods

Tuesday &Wednesday all day

Got questions about GMOs? Scientists of all stripes will answer them here by examining many aspects of this hot-button issue.

Controlling Zika Vector Mosquitoes

Wednesday all day

Chemists have joined the fight against the virus. Learn about their battle strategies.

Catalysis in Automotive Emission Control

Tuesday all day

Vroom vroom. Gear yourself up for this session on ways to clean up vehicle exhaust.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Your guide to the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE