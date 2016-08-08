Cambrex rides a wave to further expansion

Following a $50 million expansion of its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in Charles City, Iowa, earlier this year, fine chemicals maker Cambrex is already considering its next expansion at the site as well as improvements at plants in Sweden and Italy. The firm said on an earnings conference call that it expects to announce the projects, likely to cost about $20 million, by the end of the year. CEO Steven Klosk noted that the new capacity in Charles City is filling up quickly.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter