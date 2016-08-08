Revealing materials’ secrets with synchrotron light

August 8, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 32
With the ability to probe a wide range of materials, researchers, from paleontologists to catalyst chemists, flock to these powerful light sources
EPA looks to incorporate metabolism into high throughput chemical screening
Officials can now check for long-ago anabolic steroid use, with gene doping tests on the horizon
By any yardstick, Robert Langer’s creation of 31 start-ups is a testament to his technical and business acumen
Unsustainably mined rare earths from China play major role in wind turbines and hybrid cars
Veolia and Ineos to boost presence in industry with acquisitions
NIST reference material will help companies design and test analytical technologies for assessing therapeutic proteins