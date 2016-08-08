Advertisement

August 8, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 32

With the ability to probe a wide range of materials, researchers, from paleontologists to catalyst chemists, flock to these powerful light sources

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 32
Analytical Chemistry

Revealing materials’ secrets with synchrotron light

With the ability to probe a wide range of materials, researchers, from paleontologists to catalyst chemists, flock to these powerful light sources

Making sure chemical toxicity tests don’t miss metabolites

EPA looks to incorporate metabolism into high throughput chemical screening

Athletes at Rio Olympics face advanced antidoping technology

Officials can now check for long-ago anabolic steroid use, with gene doping tests on the horizon

  • Business

    Measuring a serial entrepreneur’s success

    By any yardstick, Robert Langer’s creation of 31 start-ups is a testament to his technical and business acumen

  • Environment

    How rare earths bring clean technologies, dirty landscapes

    Unsustainably mined rare earths from China play major role in wind turbines and hybrid cars

  • Business

    Deals flourish in sulfur chemicals

    Veolia and Ineos to boost presence in industry with acquisitions

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

NIST releases new antibody standard

NIST reference material will help companies design and test analytical technologies for assessing therapeutic proteins

Business & Policy Concentrates

