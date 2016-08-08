Energy Department funds bioproducts

Three early-stage projects to advance biochemical and biofuel production have won up to $11.3 million, combined, from the U.S. Department of Energy. In one project, Dow Chemical, LanzaTech, and Northwestern University will develop a process for the bioconversion of biomass-derived syngas to C6-C14 fatty alcohols. Separately, Amyris will cooperate with Renmatix and Total New Energies on converting cellulosic sugar-based farnesene into consumer products and fuels. And Research Triangle Institute will partner with Arkema and engineering firm AECOM to investigate recovering mixed methoxyphenols from biocrude.
