Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Hybrid power source delivers high-energy bursts

Glucose-fueled device combines a fuel cell and supercapacitor for powering medical implants

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
August 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shelley Minteer/U. Utah
A coin-sized hybrid device that integrates a supercapacitor into a glucose fuel cell (left) could power medical implants.
Photo of hybrid biofuel cell and supercapacitor next to a quarter for scale.
Credit: Shelley Minteer/U. Utah
A coin-sized hybrid device that integrates a supercapacitor into a glucose fuel cell (left) could power medical implants.

Fuel cells that run on glucose could be ideal alternatives to batteries for powering implanted medical devices, such as pacemakers and brain stimulators. But fuel cells alone cannot generate the quick, high-energy pulses such devices need. Researchers have now made a compact power source that delivers such bursts by combining a glucose fuel cell with a supercapacitor (ACS Energy Lett. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.6b00225). Shelley D. Minteer of the University of Utah and colleagues coated carbon electrodes with enzymes that catalyze redox reactions to produce an electric current. The anode is loaded with glucose dehydrogenase and coated with polyethylenimine, which stores charge and acts as the supercapacitor. As glucose becomes oxidized, electrons travel through an external circuit to the cathode, which is coated with bilirubin oxidase. Some of the electrons charge the capacitive polymer layer. During spikes in power demand, the supercapacitor discharges, providing the needed high-energy bursts. The researchers encased the device in a metal mesh so that blood can reach the electrodes and provide a constant supply of glucose. The new device has a capacitance of 300 faradays per gram, more than four times as high as previous biobased supercapacitors delivering comparable voltage.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweat could power wearables with nanogenerator
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Implantable batteries run on oxygen in the body
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE