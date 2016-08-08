Jherian Mitchell-Jones is WCC Overcoming Challenges Awardee

Jherian Mitchell-Jones, an undergraduate at the College of Saint Benedict is the recipient of the American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee’s 2016 Overcoming Challenges Award. The award is given to undergraduate female chemistry students who have overcome significant obstacles in their pursuit of success in the field of chemistry.
As a child, Mitchell-Jones suffered from multiple forms of abuse and developed posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression from these experiences, which made it difficult to concentrate in school. Through hard work, therapy, and support from family, she managed her symptoms and was able to succeed in school. She hopes to do research in green energy and fuels as well as in astrochemistry.
