Kay Brummond honored for diversity efforts

Kay Brummond, chair of the department of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, is the recipient of the 2016 Diversity Catalyst Lecturer award, presented by the Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity (OXIDE) initiative.
Brummond has revamped the diversity climate within her department by spearheading the introduction of inclusive policies, procedures, and actions.
OXIDE aims to change the academic chemistry infrastructure from the top down by working with the chairs of leading research-active chemistry departments to reduce inequitable policies and practices that have historically led to disproportionate representation on academic faculties with respect to gender, race and ethnicity, disabilities, and sexual orientation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter