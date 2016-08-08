Lenzing boosts cellulosic fibers

Lenzing is spending more than $110 million to expand its output of specialty cellulosic fibers in Heiligenkreuz and Lenzing, Austria. Scheduled to come online over the next two years, the 35,000 metric tons of annual capacity will satisfy growing demand, Lenzing says. Although most of the firm’s fibers are made from wood pulp, last month it launched a fiber made from recycled cotton fabric. Starting with cotton waste, Lenzing says, reduces the environmental impact of cellulosic fiber production.
