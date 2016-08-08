Measuring a serial entrepreneur’s success

Path of ingenuity

Langer’s entrepreneurial journey has led to more than 30 start-ups over 30 years.

Year founded

Company name

Technology focus

$10 million to Estimated venture and private equity funding

Major milestones

Current status (2015 figures)

1987

Enzytech

Microsphere drug delivery

$10 million to $20 million

Acquired by Alkermes in 1993 stock deal.

Technology in use.

1987

Opta Food Ingredients

Microspheres for food applications

$10 million to $20 million

IPO in 1992. Acquired in 2002 for $28 million; now part of SunOpta.

Technology in use

1988

Neomorphics

Biocompatible materials

$6 million

Acquired by Advanced Tissue Sciences for $21 million in 1992. Bankrupt in 2002.

Technology acquired by Smith & Nephew and in use at regenerative medicine firm Organogenesis.

1992

Focal

Biodegradable materials for surgery

$59 million

$25 million IPO in 1997. Acquired in 2001 by Genzyme for total of $25 million.

Technology in use

1993

Acusphere

Microsphere imaging agents

$95 million

$53 million IPO in 2003. Later delisted. Failed to get product approved.

No longer operating

1993

EnzyMed

Combinatorial biocatalysis for drug R&D

na

Acquired by Albany Molecular Research Inc. in 1999 for $21 million.

Technology may be in use.

1997

Advanced Inhalation Research

Pulmonary drug delivery

$2 million

Acquired by Alkermes for $114 million in 1999. Technology part of 2011 spin-off Civitas Therapeutics.

Civitas acquired by inhaled drug developer Acorda Therapeutics in 2014.

1998

Reprogenesis

Tissue growth scaffolds

$17 million

Merged in 2000 with Creative BioMolecules and Ontogeny to form Curis.

Related programs largely suspended in 2002.

1998

Sontra Medical

Transdermal drug delivery

$18 million

Merged with Echo Therapeutics in 2007. Technology licensed to Ferndale Pharma Group.

Glucose monitoring system in development. Echo’s stock delisted in July 2016.

1999

TransForm Pharmaceuticals

Polymorph crystallization

$45 million

Acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2005 for $230 million.

Technology in use.

1999

Microchips Biotech

Silicon-based drug delivery

$58 million

Private. Four funding rounds. Equity investment by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2015.

In clinical development partnerships.

2000

Combinent BioMedical Systems

Transvaginal drug delivery

$5 million

Four funding rounds. No longer operating.

Technology acquired by Juniper Pharmaceuticals and now in clinical testing.

2001

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Complex-sugar-based drugs

$40 million

$35 million IPO in 2004. Two products approved. Three in clinical testing.

$90 million in revenues, net loss.

2003

Pulmatrix

Inhaled therapeutics

$48 million

Three funding rounds. Merged with Ruthigen in 2015 and went public.

Three products in clinical trials. $1.1 million in revenues, net loss.

2004

Pervasis Therapeutics

Therapies for vascular healing

$40 million

Completed Series C funding. Acquired by Shire for up to $200 million in 2012.

Development of Vascugel halted in 2014 a er Phase II.

2005

Arsenal Medical

Nanofiber drug delivery

$47 million

Private. Four funding rounds. Spun out 480 Biomedical in 2011.

Developing polymer foams and fiber for tissue therapy and repair.

2005

InVivo Therapeutics

Scaffolds for spinal cord therapy

$11 million

One funding round. Became public in 2010. Product in clinical testing.

No revenues, net loss.

2006

Semprus BioSciences

Medical device coatings

$26 million

Completed Series B funding. Acquired by Teleflex in 2012 for $30 million up front.

Issues encountered developing technology, but Teleflex expects to file for approval in catheter application.

2006

T2 Biosystems

Nanoparticle diagnostics, instruments

$93 million

$60 million IPO in 2014. Two products launched.

$2.8 million in revenues, net loss.

2006

Bind Therapeutics

Nanoparticle-based therapeutics

$73 million

$71 million IPO in 2013.

Bankrupt, assets to be sold for $40 million. Two candidates in clinical testing.

2007

Selecta Biosciences

Targeted nanoparticles

$152 million

Completed Series E funding. $70 million IPO in June 2016.

One clinical and two preclinical candidates.

2008

Taris Biomedical

Urological drug delivery

$52 million

Private. Sold lead clinical-stage asset to Allergan in 2014 for up to $588 million.

Relaunched late 2015 with $32 million investment. Bladder cancer agent in clinical testing.

2008

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Microneedle blood collection

$33 million

Private. Completed Series B funding.

Soon to file for marketing authorization in the U.S. and Europe.

2009

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Mucosal drug delivery

$114 million

Private. Completed Series C funding.

One ophthalmic candidate in clinical testing for three conditions.

2011

XTuit Pharmaceuticals

Microenvironment-activated drugs

$26 million

Private. Completed Series A funding.

Developing lead candidates.

2011

480 Biomedical

Bioresorbable materials for drug delivery

$45 million

Spin-out of Arsenal Medical. Completed Series C funding.

Scaffold to treat vascular disease/injury in clinical testing.

2011

Moderna Therapeutics

Modified mRNA delivery

$650 million

Private. Four funding rounds. Created four therapy-focused companies.

Partnerships with big pharma and nonprofit organizations for clinical development.

2012

Blend Therapeutics

Biologic drug conjugates

$84 million

Private. Completed Series C funding.

Now Tarveda Therapeutics. Spun off platinum cancer drug firm Placon Therapeutics in January 2016.

2013

SQZ Biotech

Cell therapy engineering

$6 million

Private. Completed Series A funding.

Signed Roche partnership worth up to $500 million.

2015

Olivo Labs

Dermatological biomaterials

Seed funding

Materials based on technology developed at Living Proof.

Start-up phase with materials in in vivo testing.

na = not readily available. Sources: Company information, SEC filings, Crunchbase, Informa Strategic Transactions, CB Insights